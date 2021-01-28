Bulgaria: New Internet Scam, Fraudsters Collect Personal Data Offering Lucrative Jobs

Scammers collect personal data through fake job advertisements. On behalf of established employers, they offer attractive employment terms, and supposedly “approved” applicants are required to take a photo of an ID card and even send in a selfie with the ID document in hand.

Dozens of applicants who came across attractive offers on platforms with job advertisements alerted about the scam. Victims are attracted by offers with good salaries, as the names of established companies are being used. However, in order to get the job they want, applicants are referred to external sites that require personal and banking information.

"Office assistant at a logistics company. Salary: BGN 1500-2000. No experience required." The lucrative offer attracts Mariella Neicheva to a website with job advertisements after she lost her job because of the pandemic. The requirements for applicants are relatively low - secondary education, communication skills and long-term commitment. And English proficiency is an advantage, it becomes clear from the advertisement on the Internet.

Mariella decides to apply.

“The salary was also mentioned. They said it would be from BGN 1,500 to 2,000. Net. This was a real lure for me and I applied. A few days later I received an e-mail that I was approved and invited for an interview that was in 3 steps", says Mariella Neicheva, a victim user.

By email, he receives instructions from the prospective employer. In order to get the desired job from the site with ads, the "approved" candidates were referred to an external site on which to register. There, the company asked for a cover letter, names and even a copy of the ID. The alleged purpose was to complete the paperwork for the contract. And the candidates had only 30 minutes when the link was active, according to Mariella's correspondence with the employer.

"The next day they sent me the link to the site. I logged into the site – that's where I had to register. I wrote down my full name, where I'm from, phone number and, accordingly, a photo. I had to make an identification that it was me: Mariella in person with a photo on an ID card," the victim recounted.

The prospective employer even had special requirements for the form and size of the submitted photos. The correspondence was maintained from different e-mail addresses, some mentioning the name of the company and others not.