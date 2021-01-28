Bulgaria’s Vice President Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Vice President Iliana Yotova has coronavirus, the press office of the presidency reported. She tested positive for Covid-19 today.

She is in good general condition with mild symptoms. Tests were also taken from her closest associates, which were negative.

President Rumen Radev feels well, he also made a test for coronavirus and tested negative. The last time the Head of State had a contact with the Vice-president was on 20 January 2021.

The necessary measures have been taken to disinfect the premises and to ensure the proper functioning of the presidential institution.

We recall, this is just another case of a senior civil servant infected with coronavirus.

In October 2020, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov announced on Facebook that he had a coronavirus. Previously, the regional health inspectorate officially lifted its quarantine after two negative PCR tests.

Later that month, it became clear that the chief secretary of the president, Dimitar Stoyanov also tested positive for coronavirus.

