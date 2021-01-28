Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 598 Newly Infected, 28 Died

According to the data of the Single Information Portal, 598 are the new cases of Covid-19 infection. A total of 13,279 tests were taken, including 3,690 PCR and 9,589 antigen tests. The positive results were, respectively, 366 and 232, which is 4.5% of all tested.

The most infected are found in the capital – 150, followed by Plovdiv region with 50, and Burgas with 42.

There were 26,448 active cases, of which 2,865 were hospitalized, 265 of them are in serious condition and are treated in intensive care units.

627 is the number of recovered, which exceeds that of the newly infected, although by little.

The deceased were 28 and those vaccinated in the last 24 hours were 3,795, of whom 32,917 were injected with a second dose. / BGNES