Weather in Bulgaria: Snowfalls Stop, Sun Breaks through Clouds
Snowfalls gradually stop, and day temperatures are already above 0C.
Before dawn it will be cloudy over most regions in Bulgaria, while in the eastern part of the country it will be still snowing.
Occasional snowfalls are possible in the morning in the east and over the mountains but they will stop little by little.
Clouds will break starting from the west and in the afternoon it will be sunny in most regions.
Western-northwestern wind will be moderate, changing direction to southwest and subsiding to light by the evening.
Lows will vary from -6C to -1C. Daytime highs will be 0-5C.
National weather service says no extreme weather is expected.
