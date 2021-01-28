Weather in Bulgaria: Snowfalls Stop, Sun Breaks through Clouds

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 28, 2021, Thursday // 09:18
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Snowfalls Stop, Sun Breaks through Clouds

Snowfalls gradually stop, and day temperatures are already above 0C.

Before dawn it will be cloudy over most regions in Bulgaria, while in the eastern part of the country it will be still snowing.

Occasional snowfalls are possible in the morning in the east and over the mountains but they will stop little by little.

Clouds will break starting from the west and in the afternoon it will be sunny in most regions.

Western-northwestern wind will be moderate, changing direction to southwest and subsiding to light by the evening.

Lows will vary from -6C to -1C. Daytime highs will be 0-5C.

National weather service says no extreme weather is expected.  

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather in Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria