Bulgaria’s Premier: Do We have to Impose Total Lockdown Like Other Countries Did?

"As we deal with disasters and accidents, when there is a problem, we immediately respond to eliminate risk, so we deal with the pandemic, we masterfully prevent the threats. That is why Bulgaria boasts the best parameters in terms of coping with the pandemic,“ commented Prime Minister Boyko Borissov during today's regular cabinet sitting, at which BGN 5.76 million was allocated to municipalities to overcome the consequences of disasters and to repair streets.

The Prime Minister compared the current situation with Covid-19 in Bulgaria with what is happening in other European countries and the strict measures put in place there.

"And instead of being proud of it, we will now be looking for a way to let the pandemic break out again and close everything, like they did in other countries. Should we do it?" the Prime Minister asked.

PM Borissov noted that he understands the difficulties of the restaurant and hotel businesses.

"We understand them, too, which is why both the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy and the Ministry of Economy have developed so many support measures worth nearly BGN 2 billion," the Prime Minister reminded.

He added that, along with help for pensioners, spending is rising to around BGN 3 billion.

"This is not the attitude of the whole tourism industry", noted Mayor of Bansko ski resort Ivan Kadev, adding that "the vast majority understand the measures imposed in our country and accept them. Because theline between people's lives and health and business is very thin.And thank you for the measures the government is implementing," he said.

The government approved allocation of BGN 4,296 million for the municipalities of Bansko, Blagoevgrad, Sapareva Banya and Apriltsi to prevent, manage and overcome the consequences of disasters. And the remaining BGN 1.47 million of the total amount of BGN 5.76 million the Council of Ministers allocated to the budget of the Municipality of Dobrich for an overhaul of Dobrich street "Major General Stefan Popov" and several other busy and intensively used sections of the street network in the city.

Bansko Municipality receives BGN 1,339,951. to reinforce thebed of the Glazne River, flowing through the town of Bansko, "Glazne is a mountainous, strong, lush river that has caused us a lot of problems over the years. It is important for us to reinforce its bed, to clean it, to make sure that when the two rivers – Banderishka and Demjanishka come together, the city will remain calm and secure", said the Mayor of Bansko Ivan Kadev.

Another BGN 1,746,261 are allocated to Blagoevgrad to secure the town against landslides.

"It is always good when a municipality turns to the government and it reacts adequately and quickly to help with such a really big problem", Mayor of Blagoevgrad Rumen Tomov told Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. Tomov added that the aid is extremely valuable and timely, as only two weeks ago the municipality had a problem with a landslide.

With BGN 728,782 allocated for the budget of Sapareva Banya, a road reconstruction will be carried out, a drainage system and road facilities will be built on the local road connecting the Protection of the Virgin Mary Monastery with the city of Resilovo. The mayor of Sapareva Banya Kalin Gelev stressed the importance of the reconstruction of the road for the monastery, which is one of the most visited local sites and pilgrims from all over Bulgaria come there.

"The road leads to a sacred place and the mayor repeatedly posed the question. That's how you do something important for the region. And I thank you for this exceptional work you do for the Bulgarian people, religion is very important", Prime Minister Boyko Borisov addressed the monastery nuns.

In the course of the government meeting, BGN 481,519 was allocated for Apriltsi municipality, of which: BGN 255,880 for cleaning of the Ostreshka and the Vidima rivers, BGN 142,849 - to strengthen the pavement consoles on the bridge of the Ostreshka River and BGN 82,790 - to build a retaining wall.