Masks Available in Bulgaria Have Different Protection Level

Society » HEALTH | January 27, 2021, Wednesday // 11:53
"There is a wide choice of protective masks on the market. FFP2 and FFP3 differ in protection level. FFP2 protects against all particles and microorganisms at about 94%. FFP3 is safe at about 98-99%,“ said Chair of the Association of Pharmacy Owners Nikolay Kostov.

"Ordinary hygiene masks, and surgical ones  are loose –fitting.  That's why they're not designed to provide as much protection as the others," he said.

Kostov also explained that the shape of the FFP2 and FFP3 masks resembles a cup, so as not to touch the lips and when wetted not to be a threat to the person wearing it.

 

