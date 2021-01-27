Earthquake Rocked North Macedonia

January 27, 2021, Wednesday
An earthquake measuring 3,4 on the Richter scale was registered this morning in North Macedonia, European Seismological Center reported.

The quake occurred at 7:44 local time at 15 km from the town of Gostivar and was at a depth of 4 km. No damages or casualties have been reported.

Tags: north macedonia, Earthquake
