Earthquake Rocked North Macedonia
An earthquake measuring 3,4 on the Richter scale was registered this morning in North Macedonia, European Seismological Center reported.
The quake occurred at 7:44 local time at 15 km from the town of Gostivar and was at a depth of 4 km. No damages or casualties have been reported.
