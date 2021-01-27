Bulgaria’s Health Minister: Today’s Protest Is Like Street Fight

“I'm puzzled. The protest announced today looks a bit like a street fight – he who has no other arguments strikes first. Yesterday, I issued an order in which clearly says that the restaurants are opening on March 1,”stated Health Minister Prof.Kostadin Angelov before Nova TV. He reiterated that the responsibility for people's health rests with the Minister of Health and he will not tire of fighting for the health of every single citizen.

Angelov was adamant that every vaccine that came to Bulgaria was immediately administered to a willing Bulgarian citizen listed for the relevant vaccination phase.

There is no point in this type of comparison, he replied, when asked why there are six times less vaccinated in our country than in Romania, for example.

The quantities of vaccines that come do not depend on Bulgaria, Angelov stressed and announced that by the end of February our country will receive 261,997 doses, with which 130,000 Bulgarian citizens will be vaccinated.

He again mentioned the government's conservative approach – to keep a second dose of every vaccine that is given. If we did not do this, we would now ask why we have 17 thousand Bulgarians who have not been vaccinated, Angelov stressed.

The Minister specified that according to the indicative figures to date, 12 million doses of vaccines of the six producer companies are agreedand assured that there will be enough doses for every Bulgarian citizen.

The doses that have been ordered by the moment have been ordered by the EC and they correspond to a percentage meantfor Bulgaria. Everything that has been allocated will be received, Angelov repeated.

The number of people willing immunization during the first phase of the vaccination program is decreasing, Angelov announced and reminded that from today the vaccination of people in nursing homes begins.

All willing Bulgarian citizens can be vaccinated by the end of the year. It all depends on people's desire. Yes, by the end of the year we will have enough vaccines, Angelov said, and continued: “Mass vaccination can start as early as March – it depends on the people’ wish.”

Regarding the scarves and helmets, which by his order will no longer be an option for protection, Angelov commented that with surgical masks and with those with a higher degree of protection, people are given the opportunity to have a choice.

Commenting on his words that the restaurants were not a priority Angelov answered that he had not said anything wrong and was clearly misunderstood.