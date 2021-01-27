Bulgaria: Face Masks Become Mandatory in Open Public Places Again

Society » HEALTH | January 27, 2021, Wednesday // 09:18
From 1 February in indoor public places it is mandatory to wear protective masks, disposable or for multiple use, reads a second order signed by Health Minister Kostadin Angelov on January 26. The other pertains to the school order for students who return to in-person form of learning and to requiring a negative test when entering the country.

From 1 February to 30 April, all citizens must wear a protective face mask in closed public places, including public transport. The same requirement applies to open public spaces where crowding cannot be avoided.

This means that the possibility of using helmets or other means covering the nose and mouth instead of a mask is ruled out.

An exception is allowed for customers of dining establishments when visits to the latter are allowed.

The exception is also made for people practicing sports, children up to 6 years of age, as well as for those speaking during seminars, press conferences, etc.

