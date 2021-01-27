Weather in Bulgaria: Cold and Snowy
It will be cold today with snowfalls and snowdrifts in many places. Code orange is declared for nine regions, seven regions are with code yellow.
It will be cloudy over the whole country with temperatures close to 0 C that will not change throughout the day.
In the afternoon snowfalls will stop in the western parts of Bulgaria but in the east and in the mountains it will still snow.
In the eastern regions blizzards and snowdrifts are expected.
North-northwestern wind will be moderate rising to strong in the northeastern regions. Daytime highs will vary from -2C to 3C, lows are from -4C to 1C.
Code orange for heavy snowfalls and snowdrifts is in effect in the regions of Targovishte, Razgrad, Shumen, Silistra, Dobrich, Varna, Burgas, Sliven, Yambol.
Code yellow is declared for Ruse, Veliko Tarnovo, Lovech, Gabrovo, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Kardzhali.
