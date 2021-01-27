Weather in Bulgaria: Cold and Snowy

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 27, 2021, Wednesday // 08:55
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Cold and Snowy

It will be cold today with snowfalls and snowdrifts in many places. Code orange is declared for nine regions, seven regions are with code yellow.

It will be cloudy over the whole country with temperatures close to 0 C that will not change throughout the day.

In the afternoon snowfalls will stop in the western parts of Bulgaria but in the east and in the mountains it will still snow.

In the eastern regions blizzards and snowdrifts are expected.

North-northwestern wind will be moderate rising to strong in the northeastern regions. Daytime highs will vary from -2C to 3C, lows are from -4C to 1C.  

Code orange for heavy snowfalls and snowdrifts is in effect in the regions of Targovishte, Razgrad, Shumen, Silistra, Dobrich, Varna, Burgas, Sliven, Yambol.

Code yellow is declared for Ruse, Veliko Tarnovo, Lovech, Gabrovo, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Kardzhali.

 

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather in Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria