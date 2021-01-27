Bulgaria: Heavy Snowfall Has Closed Some Mountain Passes

The snowfall, which started during the day in Western Bulgaria, intensified in the evening, moving east. The Troyan-Karnare pass is closed for traffic of all motor vehicles, the Regional Road Administration in Lovech announced.

The reason is heavy snowfall, strong wind and reduced visibility. The movement of vehicles over 12 tons on the road Ruse - Shumen is temporarily restricted due to heavy snowfall and snow removal.

For the same reason, the movement of trucks over 12 tons with trailers and semi-trailers through the Rozhen and Prevala passes is restricted, the Road Agency announced. Heavy trucks pass through the Republic Pass only with chains. A "yellow code" for hazardous snowfall was announced across the country today.

Tomorrow in Eastern Bulgaria the danger warning has been raised by one degree to "orange code" and in addition to the snowfall there will be a strong wind. This applies to nine districts - Dobrich, Varna, Burgas, Silistra, Shumen Razgrad, Targovishte, Sliven and Yambol.

The lower degree of danger "yellow code" has been declared for the central regions also for snowfall and strong wind. Yellow code is valid for the districts of Ruse, Lovech, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Stara Zagora, Haskovo and Kardzhali.