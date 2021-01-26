Josep Borrell: European Perspective of North Macedonia Has No Alternative

The EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, reaffirmed the clear and undeniable European perspective for North Macedonia at his meeting with the country's Deputy Prime Minister Nikola Dimitrov and Foreign Minister Bujar Osmany, who are visiting Brussels, according to the European External Action Service.

He has had a frank and open discussion with them about finding a solution to unblock accession negotiations, the EEAS added.

The three also discussed the privileged partnership between the EU and the Western Balkans against the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, including access to vaccines.

The EU has allocated EUR 70 million, of which EUR 8 million will be for North Macedonia to cover its costs for part of the vaccine jabs and to purchase the necessary vaccination equipment.