Norway Further Tightens Entry Restrictions: PCR Tests Taken 24 Hours Before Departure Becomes Mandatory

The requirement to present a negative SARS-CoV-2 test prior to arrival when travelling to Norway has been amended to require a test taken 24 hours prior to departure instead of 72 hours.

Furthermore, all persons who have been to the UK, South Africa, Ireland, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal and Brazil must undergo a PCR test at the Norwegian border.

The quarantine rules are being tightened and will now apply to arrivals from all countries, with fewer exemptions in place and increased requirements in terms of testing.

‘We are doing this in order to stop and delay the spread of the coronavirus mutations and more infectious variants here in Norway,’ says Bent Høie, Minister of Health and Care Services.

Persons who are travelling by plane can have test test done within the last 24 hours before scheduled departure time for the first part of the flight. The flight can be a direct flight to Norway or a continuous flight to Norway with stopovers at other airports. This will open for travellers from other continents with longer travel time.

At present, only persons who have been to the UK and South Africa are required to undergo a PCR test at the Norwegian border.

This requirement is now being extended to include Ireland, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal and Brazil. Additionally, persons who have been in these countries between 15–25 January must take a PCR test as soon as possible. Any positive result from a rapid Covid test taken at the border must be followed by a PCR test in the case of all travellers.

A PCR-test is necessary in order to do further analysis to establish if the sample contains one of the mutated and more contagious variations of the virus.

Quarantine rules tightened and fewer exemptions

The quarantine rules are being tightened across the board. There will be fewer exemptions in the quarantine rules and an increase in the testing requirements that apply to persons subject to exemptions.

The following rules are changing: