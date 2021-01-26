European Commission Launches Biosecurity Program
The European Commission has announced that it is launching a European biosecurity program to combat pandemics and other potential biological threats. This was stated by EC President Ursula von der Leyen.
She spoke online at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
"We are launching a biosecurity program in the EU that will work constantly, providing preparation for future pandemics and other threats of a biological nature. The program will have permanent funding so that there is no need to rechanneling funding from other spheres," Von der Leyen said.
She stressed that the program will be implemented in close cooperation with the leading pharmaceutical companies.
