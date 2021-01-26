European Commission Launches Biosecurity Program

Politics | January 26, 2021, Tuesday // 13:52
Bulgaria: European Commission Launches Biosecurity Program

The European Commission has announced that it is launching a European biosecurity program to combat pandemics and other potential biological threats. This was stated by EC President Ursula von der Leyen.

She spoke online at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"We are launching a biosecurity program in the EU that will work constantly, providing preparation for future pandemics and other threats of a biological nature. The program will have permanent funding so that there is no need to rechanneling funding from other spheres," Von der Leyen said.

She stressed that the program will be implemented in close cooperation with the leading pharmaceutical companies.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EC, WEF, biosecurity program
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria