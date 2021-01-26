Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 772 Newly Infected, 60 Deaths in 24 Hours
In the past 24 hours, 60 people died of coronavirus in Bulgaria, show the data from the Single Information Portal.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 8,880 people have died of Covid-19.
On January 25,the newly infected were 772 in 13,540 tests. The data show that 5.7% of tests are positive. A total of 215,589 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed since March.
As of January 26, the active cases are 26,582. Of them 2,822 people are in hospitals for treatment, of which 279 are in intensive care.
The national system documented1,059 as cured in in the last 24 hours and their total number was 180,127.
Yesterday, 655 were vaccinated and since the start of vaccination program on 27 December they have been 26,798 in total.
There are no regions in Bulgaria that do not report new cases of infection. The largest number of new cases were detected in the capital Sofia - 180, Plovdiv - 91, Burgas - 43, Stara Zagora - 40, Shumen - 37.
The caseload update by regions: Blagoevgrad - 20, Varna - 31, Veliko Tarnovo - 22, Vidin - 3, Vratsa - 26, Gabrovo - 8, Dobrich - 4, Kardzhali - 13, Kyustendil - 24, Lovech - 11, Montana - 5, Pazardzhik - 24, Pernik - 13, Pleven - 33, Razgrad - 9, Ruse - 23, Silistra - 11, Sliven - 31, Smolyan - 14, Sofia region - 19, Targovishte - 4, Haskovo - 23, Yambol - 10.
