Breaking News: Malls and Gyms Open Doors in February

From February 4, in-person learning for school students from 5th to 12th grade will be resumed under a strictly defined order. From the beginning of February, the gyms, sports facilities, dancing clubs, as well as the stores in large shopping centers will open doors again.

Prime Minister Borisov ordered the Health Minister to hold a meeting with the representatives of restaurants and nightclubs and to discuss again possible options for their functioning.

This transpired earlier today after the working meeting that the Prime Minister convened at the Council of Ministers with representatives of the National Operative Headquarters, vaccination staff and cabinet members.



