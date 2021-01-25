200 Days of Protests in Bulgaria
Politics | January 25, 2021, Monday // 13:16
Bnt
A protest in front of the Council of Ministers marked the 200th day since the beginning of the protests for resignation of the Government and the Chief Prosecutor Geshev. The anniversary protest was organized by the "System Kills Us" movement.
The protest began with the largo Square demanding the resignation of the prime minister. There was also criticism of all those who had initially "ridden" the protest, but now abandoned it and fought for political careers.
An attempt was made to enter the Council of Minister building, which was cut off by the police.
The protesters then went to the Courthouse to demand the resignation of the Attorney General.
With a peaceful procession, they walked around part of the pedestrian zone on Vitosha Boulevard and, making a circle, returned to the building of the Council of Ministers.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » EU Prepares Joint Reaction On the Situation in Russia
- » Bulgarian Foreign Minister to Take Part in EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Code Yellow for Stormy Winds, Cloudy and Rainy
- » Protest in Bulgaria, Day 200: Protesters Tried to Enter the Council of Ministers
- » German Ambassador to Skopje Takes Stand on Bulgaria and North Macedonia Dispute
- » Russian Diplomat Expelled from Albania for Breach of Anti-Epidemic Measures