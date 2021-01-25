200 Days of Protests in Bulgaria

A protest in front of the Council of Ministers marked the 200th day since the beginning of the protests for resignation of the Government and the Chief Prosecutor Geshev. The anniversary protest was organized by the "System Kills Us" movement. The protest began with the largo Square demanding the resignation of the prime minister. There was also criticism of all those who had initially "ridden" the protest, but now abandoned it and fought for political careers. An attempt was made to enter the Council of Minister building, which was cut off by the police. The protesters then went to the Courthouse to demand the resignation of the Attorney General. With a peaceful procession, they walked around part of the pedestrian zone on Vitosha Boulevard and, making a circle, returned to the building of the Council of Ministers.