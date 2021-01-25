CEO of Bulgarian Drug Agency: About 2,5 Million May Be Vaccinated by June Provided 5 Vaccines Are Available

This morning, another shipment of Pfizer vaccines,14,040 doses - arrived in Sofia Airport. They will make up for the amount that didn't arrive last week. Another 2,300 doses of the vaccine are expected to come from the same company, again as a compensation for the delayed deliveries.

Next month, 83,000 dozes are expected, and 104,000 in March, said at the airport Bogdan Kirilov, Executive Director of the Bulgarian Drug Agency. About 3,600 doses of Moderna vaccines are expected to arrive. For now, it is unclear on what day this will happen - possibly by the end of the week, Kirilov said.

Whether Bulgaria will get the AstraZeneca vaccines depends on the decision of the European Medicines Agency, which is expected this week. If the EC issues a marketing authorisation, there should also be deliveries of the Oxford vaccine at the end of February, added the Director of the BDA.

Bulgaria also keeps a close eye on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine - this is the fourth vaccine candidate to go through trials. "There is no information on whether there will be one or two doses needed for inoculation, it is an adenovirus vaccine. However, if approved, there could be a fourth vaccine for use that will speed up the process of mass vaccination in the country", explained Bogdan Kirilov.

He expects there will be more vaccines available after mid-March or April because of more approved candidates. "Several scenarios are being worked on, to be able to react if there is a delay with the supply some vaccines, but official confirmation is expected in the coming weeks," Kirilov added.

Our country has no claims to the type of vaccine, Bogdan Kirilov replied when asked if we would get the Russian and Chinese vaccines. 'Regardless of origin and country, the same procedure must be carried out for all vaccines. Russia has started negotiations with the European Medicines Agency, if their vaccine meets all European requirements, Russia will receive marketing authorisations and will put the vaccine into use", explained the expert.

Thus, by his account, mass immunization depends on when companies deliver vaccines and when they are approved. Still, 4.5 million are expected from the first two companies - Pfizer and Moderna. Which means that 2.2 million Bulgarians may be vaccinated with them by the end of the year. If five vaccines get approval, 2.5 million citizens will be able to get vaccinated by June.







