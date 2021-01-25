Bulgarian Foreign Minister to Take Part in EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels

Bulgaria’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva is leaving for Brussels to take part in the first for 2021 meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council, the press office of the Foreign Ministry reported.

In the context of the EU goals for the leading role in global fight with climate changes, the foreign ministers of the European Union will discuss the groundwork for UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) to be held in November in Glasgow.

The ministers will also welcome the US return to the Paris Climate Accord and will adopt the conclusions on climate and energy diplomacy. Within the framework of the Foreign Affairs Council it is envisioned to hold a videoconference with Foreign Minister of Japan Toshimitsu Motegi with a focus on the cooperation between EU and Japan in the region of the Indian and Pacific oceans.

On the agenda of the Foreign Affairs Council is also the cooperation with the UK after Brexit in the field of foreign policy and security. Among other topical issues to be discussed at the meeting is the arrest of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the EU coronavirus vaccines distribution strategy.