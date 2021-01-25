Mass Testing and Vaccination of Teachers in Bulgaria Starts within Days
The nationwide testing campaign for teachers will kick off in Bulgaria today. Rapid antigen tests will be applied to find out the so-called latent morbidity rate among teachers, BGNES reports.
With mass testing, already underway in separate regions of the country, health authorities want to get the real picture of the spread of Covid-19 infection after primary school students have started in-person classes since early January.
From February 4, some of the students from 5th through 12th grade will return to classrooms, but not more than 40% of the students in one school.
In Sofia alone, nearly 90,000 teachers will be tested for free with antigen tests. According to the school principals, the teachers of the first to the fourth grades should be tested with priority.
The health minister has already announced that 30% or more of teachers and non-pedagogical staff, as well as inmates of the nursing homes want to get vaccinated.
Mass vaccination of teachers should start within days. /BGNES
