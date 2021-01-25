Weather in Bulgaria: Code Yellow for Stormy Winds, Cloudy and Rainy

Today before noon it will be cloudy with occasional rainfalls. In the afternoon rains will stop, at the latest in the eastern regions. Clouds will temporarily break. Moderate south-southwestern wind will rise to strong in eastern Bulgaria and to the north of the mountains. The national weather service declared a warning code yellow for the whole country owing to the expected stormy winds.

In the afternoon hours wind will change direction to northwest and cold air will start flowing into the country, temperatures will be falling. It will still be relatively warm – day temperatures will vary from 8C to 13 C.

The atmospheric pressure is considerably lower than the average January values but will be rising during the day.

By midday it will be mostly cloudy and rainy in the mountains, at about 1500 m a.s.l. snow will fall. Around noon from the west clouds will break and rain will stop. Before noon, strong to stormy southwesterly wind will blow, changing direction to west-northwest in the afternoon. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 m a.s.l. will be about 3 C, at 2000 meters - about -3C.

Over the Black Sea coast will be mostly cloudy. In the afternoon rains will fall there, which by the evening will stop. The wind will be mostly strong from the south, in the afternoon it will briefly change to west-northwest and will subside to moderate. Maximum air temperatures will be 10-13C. The seawater temperature is 8-9C. Sea State 2-3.