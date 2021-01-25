Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 10 Percent of 1,207 Tests Are Positive
Covid-19 statistics for Bulgaria shows that there were 121 new cases and 180 recovered as of January 25.
In the last 24 hours,1,207 tests were made. Of these, 602 are PCR and 605 are rapid antigen tests, as 10% tested positive.
Nine people died of complications and another 24 were vaccinated, according to data from the Single Information Portal.
There have been 8,820 victims of the Covid-19 epidemic since March. The recovered so far are 179,068.
There are 26,929 active cases. As of January 25, there were 2,874 hospitalized, with 283 in intensive care wards.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 214,817 cases of infection have been documented in Bulgaria.
The total number of vaccinated in Bulgaria reaches 26 143.
Caseload update by regions: Blagoevgrad - 2, Burgas - 13, Varna - 6, Veliko Tarnovo - 0, Vidin - 0, Vratsa - 1, Gabrovo - 0, Dobrich - 1, Kardzhali - 1, Kyustendil - 13, Lovech - 4, Montana - 1, Pazardzhik - 4, Pernik - 1, Pleven - 2, Plovdiv - 7, Razgrad - 1, Ruse - 6, Silistra - 1, Sliven - 6, Smolyan - 5, Sofia city - 35, Sofia region - 5, Stara Zagora - 2, Targovishte - 0, Haskovo - 1, Shumen - 2 , Yambol - 1.
