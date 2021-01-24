Bulgaria: An Avalanche Killed a 19-year-old Freerider in Pirin

Another accident in the mountains. An avalanche buried and killed a skier in Pirin. The tragic incident happened around 11:15 today.

The victim is 19 years old. The freerider was with an older man who was an experienced mountaineer. During the descent in one of the gutters of Todorka an avalanche fell, which buried the boy.

Ten mountain rescuers from Bansko took part in the operation to find the boy and transport the body to the upper station of the gondola lift.

The danger of avalanches in Pirin is high, experts warn and advise not to drive outside the marked areas.