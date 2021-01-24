Protest in Bulgaria, Day 200: Protesters Tried to Enter the Council of Ministers

Day 200 of anti-government protests in Sofia drew thousands of dissatisfied with Borissov's cabinet and Chief Prosecutor Geshev. Representatives of the "System Kills Us" initiative blocked traffic in the "Triangle of Power" around 4:20 p.m.

Shortly before 5 p.m., protesters were urged to enter the Council of Ministers building and protesters tried to break in. Clashes broke out with the police guarding the building.

Earlier in the day, a demonstration began in front of the Council of Ministers building by employees of businesses closed due to the coronavirus who did not receive their compensation of BGN 24 per day under the "Save Me" measure for December last year.

Protests and unrest continue today.