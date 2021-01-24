Weather in Bulgaria: Dangerously Strong Wind, Snow is Coming

On the last day of this week, the light rains that started on Saturday continue in some regions of Eastern Bulgaria. Clouds from west to east will briefly break during the day. Around noon, however, again from west to east the clouds will again take over the horizon. The rains from the next Mediterranean cyclone will be in the evening, at night and on Monday until noon.

The weather remains warm with afternoon temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees. During the day the wind will gradually increase. However, their speed will be strong and in places on the northern slopes of the mountains will be over 50 km / h.

In the mountains the wind will be even stronger, especially in the afternoon, evening and night. In the resorts there are possible interruptions in the work of lifts and ski lifts. Temperatures in the mountains will drop slightly compared to Saturday's values. This afternoon the thermometers will show between minus 2 and 3 degrees. It will rain in the eastern mountains in the morning.

After a short break in the second half of the day, precipitation will start again from west to east. Snow - on the high parts over 1,500 meters. Sunday's cyclone will determine the weather and on Monday - it will rain over the whole country in insignificant quantities. The sun will appear around noon, then it will be cloudy again. The wind will turn west-northwest and become cold. Cooling is coming, which will be more sensitive after Tuesday. There will be snowfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The cold front will move from west to east, and in the eastern regions the precipitation will initially be from rain, but with the fall of temperatures it will snow. Traffic complications are possible on mountain passes and roads. Daytime temperatures will drop significantly, and Thursday evening and Friday morning will be the coldest.