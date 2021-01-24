COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 266 New Cases and 26119 Immunized

266 new cases of coronavirus have been registered for the last 24 hours in Bulgaria, according to current data on the Unified Information Portal.

They were detected with 4,479 tests. The death toll for the last day is 12. For the past 24 hours the cured are 286. There were 2,857 hospitalized with coronavirus, of which 281 were placed in the intensive care unit.

18 people were vaccinated for the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of immunized people in the country to 26,119. Of these, 4,610 received two doses of vaccine.