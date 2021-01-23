Third Zimbabwean Minister Dies of COVID-19 within a Week
Authorities confirmed that Zimbabwe's Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Joel Matiza died of COVID-19 on Friday.
Matiza has thus become the third government minister to die of the virus within a week and the fourth since the virus was first reported in the country in March 2020. As the pandemic continues ravaging the country, the nation has yet to bury Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo, who died of the virus on Wednesday. Earlier on January 15, Manicaland Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Ellen Gwaradzimba succumbed to the virus.
Zimbabwe's COVID-19 cases have surpassed the 30,000 mark after the country recorded 639 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said Friday. (ANI/Xinhua)
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » In Memoriam: Fashion World Bids Farewell to Pierre Cardin
- » In Memoriam: Spy Novels Legend John le Carre Dies Aged 89
- » Date to Remember: The World Lost Frontman of Queen Freddie Mercury 29 Years Ago
- » In Memoriam: Eminent Heart Surgeon Prof. Alexander Chirkov Dies Aged 82
- » In Memoriam: Armen Dzhigarhanyan Passed Away at Age 86
- » A Legend is Gone: Sean Connery Dies Aged 90