COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 566 New Cases, 8 with the New Strain of COVID-19

Society » HEALTH | January 23, 2021, Saturday // 09:33
566 are new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. 9786 PCR tests were performed. This is indicated by the data in the Unified Information Portal.

1248 are newly cured, 58 are dead, 284 are in the intensive care unit. Most new cases are in Sofia, Plovdiv and Pazardzhik.

There are eight proven cases of the new strain of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, it became clear from a statement by the director of the National Institute of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, Professor Todor Kantardzhiev. Some of the patients have recently returned from Western Europe. A large-scale study on the spread of the new strain has begun, Kantardzhiev told NOVA. According to him, in a few days it will become clear whether the new, more contagious mutation is already spreading more widely in our country. 850 were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

