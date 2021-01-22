Bulgaria: Ministry of Environment Slaps Stiff Fines on Polluting Mayors

Seventy-five mayors in Bulgaria have been penalized for polluting environment with urban waste, shows the information of the Ministry of Environment and Water concerning the control activities of Ministry’s 15 regional inspectorates ensuing from the Waste Management Act.

The penalty decrees are to a total worth of BGN 243 300, as some mayors are issued more than one. Over 700 inspections have been launched and carried out in over 1800 settlements.

The report shows that the the mayors in Burgas region are found guilty of the most of environmental violations, followed by Plovdiv and Sofia where 10 district mayors were penalized.

The biggest fine was slapped on the mayor of Dupnitsa worth of BGN 23,000. The mayors of Sopot, Plovdiv region, with BGN 17,000 fine and 5 penalty decrees, Asenovgrad and Boboshevo with BGN 9,000 in fines. With BGN 6,000 fine is the mayor of Sredets district in Burgas. The remaining fines are worth between BGN 1,400 and BGN 5,000. /BGNES