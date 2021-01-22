Bulgaria: Ministry of Environment Slaps Stiff Fines on Polluting Mayors

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 22, 2021, Friday // 15:53
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Ministry of Environment Slaps Stiff Fines on Polluting Mayors

Seventy-five mayors in Bulgaria have been penalized for polluting environment with urban waste, shows the information of the Ministry of Environment and Water concerning the control activities of Ministry’s 15 regional inspectorates ensuing from the Waste Management Act.

The penalty decrees are to a total worth of BGN 243 300, as some mayors are issued more than one. Over 700 inspections have been launched and carried out in over 1800 settlements.

The report shows that the the mayors in Burgas region are found guilty of the most of environmental violations, followed by Plovdiv and Sofia where 10 district mayors were penalized.

The biggest fine was slapped on the mayor of Dupnitsa worth of BGN 23,000. The mayors of Sopot, Plovdiv region, with BGN 17,000 fine and 5 penalty decrees, Asenovgrad and Boboshevo with BGN 9,000 in fines. With BGN 6,000 fine is the mayor of Sredets district in Burgas. The remaining fines are worth between BGN 1,400 and BGN 5,000. /BGNES

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, environment, fines for pollution
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria