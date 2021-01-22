Brazil Oxygen Supplies Running Short amid Second Covid Вave

Society » HEALTH | January 22, 2021, Friday // 14:53
Brazilian doctors and scientists are working hard to understand the new variant of Covid-19 that was found in the Amazon.

At the same time, doctors in the rainforest’s biggest city Manaus are struggling to control rising numbers of deaths from Covid-19 and soaring cases, as the country goes through a devastating second wave. 

In the city there's panic among the population that the oxygen might not be enough for all patients reports Bbc. Points are set in public places for distribution of oxygen supplies. 

Brazil has started vaccinating people, but with a collapsed health system in the Amazon, the light at the end of the tunnel feels a very long way away. 

On Thursday Brazil registered 1,316 new deaths due to coronavirus, the health ministry said, the third day in a row with more than 1,000 deaths. Deaths now total 214,147.

