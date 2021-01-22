Israel Sets Record High Vaccinations in a Day

Society » HEALTH | January 22, 2021, Friday // 14:43
Bulgaria: Israel Sets Record High Vaccinations in a Day

Israel has vaccinated 224,000 people against Covid-19 in a single day, reported country Health Minister.

Israel started vaccination process on December 19 and has progressed at an record pace.

 In comparison, European countries like Germany – which has nine times as many inhabitants, has given the first shot to 1.3 million people, and only 78,000 received both jabs necessary for full immunization.

This figure, which refers to Thursday, takes the total number of people who have received the first shot of the jab to 2.4 million, while 850,000 people have received both shots of the vaccine.

The Israeli government ordered a sufficient number of vaccine doses early on and has struck a deal with the vaccine manufacturer Pfizer to supply medical data in exchange.

Experts also believe the strong and highly digital public health system contributes to the vaccine campaign's success.

Israel is currently seeing a third wave of infections with a lockdown in place until the end of January.

People are only allowed to go a maximum of one kilometer from their homes.

Many of the new cases are registered in ultra-Orthodox communities, where large families often live in small quarters and defy government rules, instead following the guidelines issued by their spiritual leaders. Many ultra-Orthodox also refuse the vaccine.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Israel, vaccination
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria