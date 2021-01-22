Israel Sets Record High Vaccinations in a Day

Israel has vaccinated 224,000 people against Covid-19 in a single day, reported country Health Minister.

Israel started vaccination process on December 19 and has progressed at an record pace.

In comparison, European countries like Germany – which has nine times as many inhabitants, has given the first shot to 1.3 million people, and only 78,000 received both jabs necessary for full immunization.

This figure, which refers to Thursday, takes the total number of people who have received the first shot of the jab to 2.4 million, while 850,000 people have received both shots of the vaccine.

The Israeli government ordered a sufficient number of vaccine doses early on and has struck a deal with the vaccine manufacturer Pfizer to supply medical data in exchange.

Experts also believe the strong and highly digital public health system contributes to the vaccine campaign's success.

Israel is currently seeing a third wave of infections with a lockdown in place until the end of January.

People are only allowed to go a maximum of one kilometer from their homes.

Many of the new cases are registered in ultra-Orthodox communities, where large families often live in small quarters and defy government rules, instead following the guidelines issued by their spiritual leaders. Many ultra-Orthodox also refuse the vaccine.