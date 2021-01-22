All Hydro- and Thermal Power Plant in Bulgaria Activated to Compensate for Turned off Reactor of Kozloduy NPP

The Bulgarian Electricity System Operator (ESO) has activated the replacement capacities of all thermal and hydro power plants in the country to compensate for the generation following the automatic shutdown of Unit 5 of the Kozloduy NPP at 1:16 am on 22 January 2021. The ESO ensures stable and uninterrupted functioning of the power generating system, the operator reported.

Earlier, it became clear that Unit 5 of the Kozloduy NPP was switched off minutes after 01:00 am this night after the reactor protection system was activated during a routine operation. The NPP management assured that there is no radiation hazard radioactivity level was within normal boundaries.

Currently work is underway to prepare Unit 5 for restart, planned for the end of the day.