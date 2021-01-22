Bulgaria: Nevestino Villagers Start Strouma River Cleanup on Their Own

A “cleaning operation” for the removal of urban waste along the Strouma River near the village of Nevestino has started. The recent floods turned the river bed into dumpsite. The locals collected nylon bags and plastic bottles manually, bTV reported.

We keep on clearing the waste and lay ballast and rocks,” explained Vasilena Taskova, ecologist from Nevestino municipality.

“We have cordoned off the area so that people don’t cross the bridge,” she added.

The waste stuck in tree branches and shrubs along the river banks have to be removed by hand and shrubs to be closely cropped where necessary. It will take two or three weeks to clear the waste from the Strouma River bed.