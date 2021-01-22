CEO of Pirogov Emergency Hospital: What’s Going on in Europe Is Coronavirus Third Wave

It has not been officially confirmed yet that the new strain of coronavirus has already been detected in Bulgaria, said Prof. Asen Baltov, Director of Pirogov Emergency Hospital, quoted by BGNES

“We say these things not to scare people. What is happening in Europe, in my opinion, is a third wave of the pandemic. It is apparent in the Netherlands, France, Great Britain, Spain. The new cases are snowballing. The fact that Bulgaria is “an oasis” at the moment should not dull our attention, we must be seriously prepared,” Baltov added.

“We're talking about a much more contagious modification of the virus. This strain is much more aggressive, if not contained it will displace the weaker strain and more people will be infected,” the Professor said. In Pirogov we are ready, those extra 450 beds we acquired are ready to be available again for patients with coronavirus.

“About 25% of patients in our hospital are those who have coronavirus. We currently have 18 patients in intensive care and 100 with a medium-severe form of COVID-19. Eight patients who were on ventilator now return to a normal lifestyle,” Baltov said further.