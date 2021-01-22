Bulgaria: Minor Incident in Kozloduy NPP, Unit 5 Temporarily Closed

An incident  has caused an automatic shutdown of the reactor in Unit 5 of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant. MP of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms Ramadan Atalay confirmed the news during morning program on BNT.

He said that the source of information the Executive Director of Kozloduy NPP.

At 1:17 a.m., a technological operation triggered the automatic reactor protection system. The necessary actions have been taken and unit‘s work will be resumed again, Atalay explained.

All operational systems have been checked. There is nothing dangerous for the public, the MP was adamant.

It became clear that only one unit of Kozloduy NPP is currently working from the operational data of the Electricity System Operator (ESO) on load over the power distribution network. It shows that at 7:58 a.m., the energy generated by the nuclear power plant is 1,009 megawatts, which means that only one unit operates in Kozloduy.

 

