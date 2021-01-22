Weather in Bulgaria: Still Warm and Quiet

Warming trend will continue today, the national weather service reports. In some regions of Bulgaria day temperatures may reach 15 C.

Light wind from south-southwest will rise to moderate in the eastern parts of the country. In the coming days the warm spell will persist.

The atmospheric pressure is higher than average but will keep falling.

 

 

