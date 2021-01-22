Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 455 Newly Infected, 6 Percent of Tests Are Positive

January 22, 2021
In the past 24 hours, 455 newly infected and 2,256 cured of coronavirus were registered in Bulgaria. That's the case count statistics as of January 22.

Ninety people died within this period.

On 21 January, 7,674 tests were made – 3,567 PCR and 4,107 antigen tests, as 6% were positive.

During the day, 1,124 people were vaccinated, now the total number of Bulgarians vaccinated against COVID-19 is 25,251.

A total of 177,354 were cured, given 213,864 of diagnosed cases, 10,142 people are quarantined.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 8,741 lethal outcomes.

By today, 3 045 patients with COVID-19 are in hospitals, as    297 of them undergo intensive therapy.

Caseload by regions: Blagoevgrad - 9 new cases, Burgas - 44, Varna - 21, Veliko Tarnovo - 6, Vidin - 4, Vratsa - 13, Gabrovo -1, Dobrich - 0, Kardzhali - 10, Kyustendil - 22, Lovech - 6, Montana - 2, Pazardzhik - 30, Pernik - 3, Pleven - 28, Plovdiv - 45, Razgrad - 4, Ruse - 15, Silistra - 5, Sliven - 16, Smolyan - 2, Sofia-city -105, Sofia-region - 12, Stara Zagora - 20, Targovishte - 4, Haskovo - 10, Shumen - 13, Yambol - 5.

 

 

 

 

