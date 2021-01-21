US Ambassador H.E. Herro Mustafa: Joe Biden Is Unifier, Bulgaria Is Our Important Ally

"I've worked with Joe Biden before, and I know he's a unifier. In his inaugural speech he touched upon the important themes - love, hope, optimism - that's exactly what America exemplifies," said U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria H.E. Herro Mustafa in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio after President Joe Biden assumed office officially.

Herro Mustafa expressed confidence that under the new US administration, transatlantic relations with the European Union will become even stronger.

In her words, the peaceful transition of power and the restoration of the values of government through fair elections, freedom of speech and assembly are at the core of the American democracy.

"The inauguration of a new president is a beautiful, symbolic event that fills me with great pride and reverence for all that America embodies," the United States Ambassador to Bulgaria noted.

"We have held inauguration ceremonies every four years since 1789. These democracy-bound institutions and traditions are important, and yesterday's ceremony really thrilled me, as any inauguration. This is a renewal of America's commitment to the ideals of democracy," said H.E.Herro Mustafa.

"Yesterday we witnessed a peaceful transition of power. Former President Trump wished Biden's new administration great luck and success and also said that the future of our country has never been better. Our democracy has been tested in the past, but it has always come out stronger after these trials," the Ambassador said.

As an example, Herro Mustafa quoted the right of incumbent President Trump's to bring fraud allegations even before the Supreme Court during November election.

In response to a question about the main challenge for President Joe Biden, who is taking office for the first time amid an ongoing impeachment process of his predecessor, Donald Trump, Herro Mustafa commented:

"The challenge is the same as all recent presidents have faced - to promote unity as well as the way forward for our country. With unity, we can achieve great things - yesterday Joe Biden said it was Democracy Day and I believe that."

Commenting on the new US foreign policy and issues of returning to transatlantic cooperation in fullness, the US ambassador added:

"It is too early to say what the new administration would do, they have been in office only one day, but obviously the priority will be to deal with the pandemic, and I am confident that relations with the European Union, which have always been important, will become stronger. I look forward to even closer cooperation with my colleagues in the European Union."

Herro Mustafa also commented on gas projects such as Turkish Stream and Nord Stream.

"Energy has been an important issue for U.S. administrations over the past two decades, and the new administration will continue to focus on these issues. Regarding your question about Turkish Stream, Nord Stream and other pipelines, I will wait for the new administration to propose its course before commenting," she explained.

To the question about the Middle East and what to expect in political relations there, given that Herro Mustafa was an adviser to Biden while he was vice president, the U.S. Ambassador pointed out:

"I was an adviser on Middle East and South and Central Asia issues. It's tradition for diplomats to wait for the administration to answer these questions directly once they're ready with the answers on what course they will take.'

Asked what would be the most important thing for the new administration in US-Bulgaria relations - will compliance with the rule of law be important, she said she expected Bulgaria to continue to be an important ally of the United States.

"The new administration has been in office for less than a day. But what I can say for sure is that Bulgaria will continue to be an important ally for the United States. I will continue to work towards it as I have worked in the last year. Now more than ever, we need to support our partners, including to protect the rule of law," Said Herro Mustafa.

She also said that the US will continue to support different ethnic communities and confessions, as well as the communities vulnerable to social exclusion in Bulgaria. As an example, Mustafa pointed to Joe Biden's cabinet appointments, which are very diverse - there are many women who participate in it.

"The events in the United States to this day, make me realize that despite everything the American people want our vibrant democracy to continue to function and believe in the processes that guarantee a government of the people and a peaceful transition of power," H.E. Mustafa said.

According to her, the word historians will use to describe this era of American history is "resilience" .

"Violence and lawlessness have no place in any democratic system. But what is important to me after the the Capitol storming is the rapid restoration of order and the justice for those who breach the law," Mustafa said.

For the first time in history, a colored woman became vice president of the United States. According to Herro Mustafa, there are many amazing women not only in politics and diplomacy, but in journalism all over the world: "Women can change everything in the global political system - that's my answer."