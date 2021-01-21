Bulgaria: Hotel in Sunny Beach Resort "Saved" Bleak Season with Cannabis Greenhouse

Society » INCIDENTS | January 21, 2021, Thursday // 15:47
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Hotel in Sunny Beach Resort "Saved" Bleak Season with Cannabis Greenhouse

The special police operation to counter drug production and trafficking was carried out yesterday by officers of the Criminal Police Department with the Ministry of Interior Directorate in Burgas and their colleagues from the Regional Police Department in Nessebar, under the supervision of the Prosecutor's Office.

A search of a hotel in Sunny Beach resort was undertaken as part of the raid. On the top floor, police officers found that two rooms rented by a 47-year-old man from Nessebar were fully equipped and adapted for a greenhouse in which, under all the necessary conditions, more than 100 cannabis plants were grown in pots.

Police found and seized: handmade filters tailored to the premises size to neutralize the smell emitted by plants; 11 heating lamps with aluminium reflectors adapted for artificial light; specially installed ventilation system; temperature and moisture measuring devices; current converters; five tubes containing different nourishing and fertilizer liquids.

The man was remanded in custody for 24 hours. In the case, expedient proceedings have been initiated, the collected information has been reported to the Burgas District Prosecutor's Office and under its supervision the investigation continues.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Sunny Beach, cannabis greenhouse
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria