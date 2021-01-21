Bulgaria: Hotel in Sunny Beach Resort "Saved" Bleak Season with Cannabis Greenhouse

The special police operation to counter drug production and trafficking was carried out yesterday by officers of the Criminal Police Department with the Ministry of Interior Directorate in Burgas and their colleagues from the Regional Police Department in Nessebar, under the supervision of the Prosecutor's Office.

A search of a hotel in Sunny Beach resort was undertaken as part of the raid. On the top floor, police officers found that two rooms rented by a 47-year-old man from Nessebar were fully equipped and adapted for a greenhouse in which, under all the necessary conditions, more than 100 cannabis plants were grown in pots.

Police found and seized: handmade filters tailored to the premises size to neutralize the smell emitted by plants; 11 heating lamps with aluminium reflectors adapted for artificial light; specially installed ventilation system; temperature and moisture measuring devices; current converters; five tubes containing different nourishing and fertilizer liquids.

The man was remanded in custody for 24 hours. In the case, expedient proceedings have been initiated, the collected information has been reported to the Burgas District Prosecutor's Office and under its supervision the investigation continues.