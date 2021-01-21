Bulgarian Ambassador to US: I Hope New President Will Waiver Visas for Bulgarians

Apart from the deep rift in the society that will need a long time to bridge finding adequate solutions, another big challenge is the coronavirus pandemic. So the Bulgarian Ambassador to the US Tihomir Stoytchev described the challenges before the new US administration in an interview for Nova TV.

Commenting on the US relations with Bulgaria, he said that administrations come and go but the friendly and partner bilateral relations remain in place.

“The modernization of the Bulgarian Air Force is ongoing following the government’s decision on the purchase of F-16 fighter jets. The same applies to 5G roll-out plan implementation. The completion of gas interconnector with Greece and the regional Balkan hub is of crucial importance, Stoytchev added.

“This partnership is also very important with a view to the visa waiver program. We believe that Bulgaria has met all the criteria and the only one that is not complied with at the moment is the percentage of the declined visa applications. Nevertheless the trend is positive. Some years ago 18% of visa applications were turned down while in 2019 it was only 9,75%, Stoytchev was adamant.

In his opinion, it is inadmissible to divide the European citizens in two categories. “The fact is that for many years now Bulgaria does not pose a risk to the US. The case of Canada is a good example. I really hope that the new President will waiver visas for Bulgarians,” the Ambassador said.