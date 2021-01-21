Russian Repression Machine in Action: Rallies in Support of Navalny Planned for January 23 Will Be Suppressed

The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has told law enforcement bodies to suppress unsanctioned protests planned for January 23, demanding that access to websites calling on citizens to take to the streets be blocked, the press service of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office informed TASS on Thursday.

Earlier, supporters of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny spread calls online for attending unsanctioned rallies in his support. "Law enforcement bodies have been told to take preventive measures, and if there are grounds for it, take administrative action against those responsible," the press service informed. The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media will restrict access to unlawful information.

The press service added that people who are calling for unlawful actions have been warned that they are breaking the law.

Earlier, the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media informed that it had addressed the VK and TikTok management with a demand to delete posts calling for participation in unlawful protests and to avoid involvement of underage persons in unlawful actions./TASS