PM Borissov LIVE: Compromise Will Be Made Only to Education

Prime Minister Borissov explained that the only compromise that can be made with health is related only to education.

The prime minister affected the new strain, saying the risk is high. He added that the situation will be monitored until January 31. "The optimism in all of us was very sharply refuted by the doctors. Despite the full lockdown in the UK for months, the number of infected and dead continues to rise," Borissov added. He said the problem would be if the easing of measures for students, fitness and sports led to a higher number of new cases.

"Nurseries, kindergartens and students up to 4th grade did not increase the incidence. God forbid, so be it with the other students ", the Prime Minister reported. Borissov commented that the extension of the measures after January 31 means that nearly BGN 100 million more should be given to non-operating businesses. "This is how we save jobs and help families, but GDP does not increase," he said.