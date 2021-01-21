A Woman Rescued in the Rila Mountain after 30 Hours at Minus 20 Degrees

A 42-year-old woman from Kyustendil survived after spending more than 30 hours at minus 20 degrees at 2,300 meters above sea level in Rila.

She was found by mountain rescuers with wedges and ordinary boots, without any equipment for severe winter conditions. She was quickly transported for treatment in "Pirogov" hosptial and accepted with a severe form of frostbite.

"The woman was not in good condition, the only thing - she was in high spirits, she was aware of what had happened, but from the waist down - her legs were very bad, almost motionless. She had been lying in the open on a rock in the snow for about 20 hours,"said one from the mountain rescuers who managed to find the woman and save her life.

According to the rescuers, the woman did not seek help because she did not want to. She did not call her relatives and friends where she was going and what she was going to do, nor did she call for help.

"Only that the colleagues managed to find her phone number, get on with it and save her, although at first she deceived us, she thought she was in the old hut, but we found her under the wall of the Haramiya."

"At one time, while we shouted, she called, we heard her calling. We had a hard time getting to her, the transportation itself was also difficult, "said a mountain rescuer.

It is also a miracle for us how she survived with the equipment she was wearing. She was wearing urban clothes. The only thing that saved her was that she wasn't asleep, apparently something kept her awake, maybe her faith.