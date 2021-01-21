Weather in Bulgaria: Warm and Quiet

Warming trend continues through the week, sunny hours are expected. In many regions it will be almost quiet.

Broken cloudiness - high and medium. Sun will shine over the whole country.

Light to moderate southwestern wind is expected in the eastern regions.

Daytime temperatures will rise above 0 C, and will remain below 0 C at night.

Maximum temperatures are in the range of 6-11C.

The lows will vary between -5 and 0C.