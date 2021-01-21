Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 8,057 Tests Were Made, 5,7 Percent Are Positive

In the past 24 hours, 462 new cases of coronavirus infection have been documented in the country.

8,057 tests were made – 3,676 PCR, 4,381 antigen. Positive are 5.7% of the tests carried out.

As of January 21, there were 29,660 active cases, data from the Single Information Portal show.

During the day, 1,901 people were vaccinated, bringing the total number of Bulgarians vaccinated against COVID-19 to 24,127.

The battle for their lives lost 37 people, 4,600 recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the death toll has been 8,651, the recovered number 175,098.

In hospitals in the country 3,220 patients with COVID-19 are being treated, 327 of them are in intensive care.

The total number of confirmed cases of the SARS-CoV-2 infection in Bulgaria is 213,409, of which 9,339 are medics.

Most of the newly registered cases are in Sofia, Plovdiv and Haskovo.

Statistics of the day by regions: Blagoevgrad - 13 new cases, Burgas - 15, Varna - 24, Veliko Tarnovo - 11, Vidin - 4, Vratsa - 20, Gabrovo - 4, Dobrich - 7, Kardzhali - 5, Kyustendil - 13, Lovech - 4, Montana - 9, Pazardzhik - 27, Pernik - 11, Pleven - 21, Plovdiv - 48, Razgrad - 4, Ruse - 15, Silistra - 9, Sliven - 24, Smolyan - 4, Sofia-grad - 106, Sofia-region - 18, Stara Zagora - 14, Targovishte - 3, Haskovo - 33 , Shumen - 14, Yambol - 2.

10,789 people remain in quarantine.