Google Launches New Initiative for Eastern and Central Europe

Business | January 20, 2021, Wednesday // 16:11
Bulgaria: Google Launches New Initiative for Eastern and Central Europe

Google will distribute EUR 2 million in gratuitous funds among organizations in Bulgaria and other ten countries of the region for the support of their charity projects.  

Today Google launched the first of its kind initiative in Central and Eastern Europe Google.org Impact Challenge.

Projects by organizations will be funded to help bridge the digital divide and promote inclusive economic growth.

All non-profit organizations, companies, as well as academic institutions from Bulgaria can apply until March 1, 2021, g.co/ceechallenge. Projects need to be charitable and can be large or small and at any level of development – no matter whether it's a new idea or well-established projects ready to be scaled-up. 

 

 

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Google, new initiative, Eastern and Central Europe
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria