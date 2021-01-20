Google Launches New Initiative for Eastern and Central Europe

Google will distribute EUR 2 million in gratuitous funds among organizations in Bulgaria and other ten countries of the region for the support of their charity projects.

Today Google launched the first of its kind initiative in Central and Eastern Europe Google.org Impact Challenge.

Projects by organizations will be funded to help bridge the digital divide and promote inclusive economic growth.

All non-profit organizations, companies, as well as academic institutions from Bulgaria can apply until March 1, 2021, g.co/ceechallenge. Projects need to be charitable and can be large or small and at any level of development – no matter whether it's a new idea or well-established projects ready to be scaled-up.