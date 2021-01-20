Finance Minister of Bulgaria Tests Positive for COVID-19

Politics | January 20, 2021, Wednesday // 15:31
The Bulgarian Minister of Finance Kiril Ananiev gave a positive result to a PCR test for COVID-19.

He is in good general condition and asymptomatic at the moment. His test was regular.

Deputy Finance Minister Rositsa Velkova will serve as finance minister for the period when Minister Ananiev is under quarantine.

