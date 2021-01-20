Weather in Bulgaria: Sun Breaks Through Clouds, Gets Warmer

It will be mostly sunny today, occasionally turning cloudy in the afternoon. Visibility will be lower in the morning in some places in mountain hollows and lowlands. Light to moderate wind will blow from west-southwest. Day temperatures will be rising and highs will reach 4°C- 9°C, national weather service reports.

Over the mountains, clouds will be changeable, in the morning hours - often significant but without rainfall. Moderate to strong northwestern wind. Temperatures will rise and the maximum will be about 0°C at the height of 1200 m a.s.l. at 2000 m a.s.l. – about -6°C.

Sunny weather will prevail along the Black Sea coast with moderate southwest wind. Maximum air temperatures will be between 2°C and 4°C. Seawater temperature is about 8°C. Sea State 1-2.