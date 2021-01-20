Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 544 Newly Infected, 6,8 Percent Test Positive

In the last 24 hours, the newly registered cases of Covid-19 infection were 544 in a total of 7,921 tests. Positive were 6.8% of all tests made, show the data of the Single Information Portal.

A positive trend is that the number of recovered patients continues to be higher than that of the newly infected, 6,243 patients have been registered in the system as cured in the last 24 hours, and their total number since the beginning of the epidemic in Bulgaria is 170,498.

However, the active cases as of January 20 were 33,815. Of these, 3,223 were admitted to hospital for treatment and 318 were in intensive care wards.

Most of the new cases are as always in Sofia - 107, followed by Burgas with 77 and Pleven with 35 new cases.

49 people have died in the last 24 hours, the total number of fatalities being 8,614.

2,588 were vaccinated for the day, reaching 22,226 people.



