Bulgarian Social Analyst: Trust in Government Is Seriously Undermined

The zero difference between the main political forces fuels the talk of the possible forgery of parliamentary elections in the spring, social analyst Kolyo Kolev told BNR.

In his words, there is mounting tension within the society, as the government’s approval rating is plummeting. Purely psychologically it is unlikely that people will accept a possible victory of GERB.

"To a large extent, all parliamentary political formations are in the situation of shipwrecks." There is a huge erosion of trust in the political elite. This triggers the search for alternatives and explains the rather good performance of Slavi Trifonov's party at the moment, which also raises the chances of small political formations... Only the Movement for Rights and Freedoms is in a relatively good political health".

In the "12+3" talk show Kolev added:

"Forming a viable coalition seems difficult after these elections. It should not be ruled out either that an unstable government based on common sense will be able to find its way out of political collisions."

According to the sociologist, dealing with the epidemic situation will be among the main arguments in people's vote:

"It will soon become clear that the widely advertised vaccination is just a flash in the pan. It is not secured either organizationally, or with enough vaccines. As early as mid-March, this truth will surface."